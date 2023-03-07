Aurat March committee plans rally in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Aurat March Hyderabad Organizing Committee announced at the press club on Monday that International Women’s Day would be celebrated on March 8 in a grand manner.

Prof Amar Sindhu along with the members of the committee said that on March 8, a freedom march rally would be taken out from the Shehbaz Building to the press club in which rural and urban women would actively participate.

A meeting of the members belonging to Hyderabad was held under the chairmanship of Asad Iqbal Butt, co-chairperson of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan. Sindh Vice Chairperson Qazi Khizr Habib, Council Member Salim Jarwar, Regional Coordinator Ghafrana Arain, Afshan Samati, Dr Khushal Das, Pushpa Kumari, Fazil Chana, Pradeep Kalani, Bilal Naghar and other members attended the meeting.

It was decided in the meeting that there would be full participation in the women’s march on March 8. Asad Iqbal Butt said, “In many countries of the world, women are treated differently on the basis of gender, but in our society, women are not considered human beings.”

He said that the commission has had the same position on the issue of women since the beginning, i.e. she is also a human being, and she has the same rights as a man.

Qazi Khizr said, “Women are half of the population of this country, but women are the most victims of oppression. Women are also subjected to cruel rituals like black magic. Women are also lagging behind in terms of education.” The state has not paid attention to their plight, he said, adding that the state of the overall education situation in Sindh is that according to the statistics given by the department, 31 per cent of the children are enrolled and there is no information about the whereabouts of the remaining 69 per cent of the children.

Council member Salim Jarwar said that the HRCP will fully participate wherever women’s march rallies are organised on March 8 in Sindh. In the meeting, Ghofrana Arayan, Dr Khushal Das, Pushpa Kumari and others also shared their views.