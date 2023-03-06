Chinese engineer dies in Kohistan mishap

MANSEHRA: A Chinese engineer died after he fell from a rock in Upper Kohistan on Sunday, local sources said.

It was learnt that the engineer identified as Yaing Hongxu was working at the Dasu Hydropower Project.

He was leading a surveyors’ team of locals and his colleagues while realigning the Karakoram Highway in the Lachi Nullah area of Sazin in Upper Kohistan when he fell from a rock.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital by his colleagues, where doctors pronounced him dead. The personnel of the Frontier Constabulary shifted the body to Islamabad.