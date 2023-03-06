Inordinate delay in appointment of three public varsities’ VCs

KARACHI: The federal government has yet to appoint vice chancellors in three public universities despite the names of candidates were recommended by the search committee couple of months ago.

The search committee has recommended three names, including Dr Ziaul Qayyum, Dr Nasir Mehmood and Dr Mudassar as first, second and third priority respectively for the slot of vice chancellor Allama Iqbal Open University. Similarly, the search committee has proposed the candidature of Dr Niaz, Raheel Qamar and Dr Fazal Khaliq for the post of vice chancellor Quaid-e-Azam University.

Besides, the names of Dr Samina Malik, Dr Tahir Khalil and Dr Amina Muazzam were suggested for the rector post of the International Islamic University, Islamabad. The advertisement for appointment of the heads of the three universities was published on September 25. After receiving applications, the search committee shortlisted 108 candidates for an interview.

It may be recalled that the Lahore High Court in its judgment in 2020 ordered that “The Search Committee shall complete their work within a period of three weeks and submit/recommend names of three persons in the order of merit to the Government which shall proceed to notify the person of highest merit unless there are cogent reasons for not appointing him which shall be duly recorded in writing and shall be justiciable.”