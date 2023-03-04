Imad's heroics in vain as Azam blows Kings away

RAWALPINDI: Azam Khan’s 72 not out overshadowed all the hard work put in by Imad Wasim (92 not out) as Islamabad United pushed Karachi Kings to the point where only a miracle can save their blushes in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) season eight following a high scoring game at the Pindi Stadium Friday.

Azam emulated Imad’s sensational batting display as United chased down 202 runs victory target in the last over to make it nearly impossible for the Kings to qualify for the play-offs. With the sixth loss, Karachi Kings now can only hope for a miracle to reach the knockout stage.

“I think 200 is a very good score but Azam played very well and took the game away from us. Our bowlers for the last five to six games are not living up to expectations. But sometimes it is more because batsmen play well. That was the case today. Azam played really well and hit it around to all corners. In the end, we did not execute our plans well,” Imad said.

Together with Faheem Ashraf, Azam raised a match-winning stand of 125 for the fourth wicket to set up the chase. Asif Ali then settled the matter, smashing six and four on two consecutive Aamir Yamin deliveries to dash Kings' hopes.

The Pindi crowd was entertained with some spectacular display of power hitting first by Imad and then by Azam as over 400 were raised in less than 40 overs on a track that is fast becoming a batsmen's paradise.

Azam Khan raised his fifty with a stylish four and backed it up with a six off Shamsi to inch closer to the target.

Azam reached his 29-ball fifty with five fours and three sixes and looked even more damaging from there on.

His partnership with Faheem Ashraf ( 41) brought down the required run rate to around ten runs per over.

Alex Hales’ 16-ball 34 up front got the Islamabad United innings going following the early loss of Collin Munro (11). When Dussen (22) missed a low flipper from Tabraiz Shamsi, United were left struggling at 69 for three in eight overs.

Earlier, Imad produced a stunner of an innings when chips were down for Karachi Kings to raise his team’s hopes of staying in contention in the PSL 8 following a shaky start.

The southpaw was seen producing innings of the season, smashing two sixes and 11 fours during his unbeaten 54-ball stay at the wicket.

The all-rounder treated Islamabad United bowlers with the utmost disdain, striking them to all corners of the Pindi Stadium to push his team to 201 for 5.

For the second match running, Karachi Kings lost some quick wickets to put extra pressure on the middle-order.

Captain Imad Wasim who single-handedly fought a losing battle against Peshawar Zalmi during King's last outing promoted himself to No 4. The change worked wonders as he not only started rebuilding innings, but was also seen striking some lusty blows.

Imad got to his third fifty of the PSL 8 with a top-edged four and hammered another one on the next Ruman Raees delivery.

In the process he also completed his fifty runs stand for the fifth wicket with Irfan Khan Niazi. Imad’s 35-ball fifty was studded with seven boundaries and a six.

When the timeout was taken after 15 overs, Karachi Kings were well placed at 136 for 4. Ifran managed 30 from the 20 balls he faced.

The Pindi pitch proved a nightmare for bowlers as only Tom Curran of United (2-43) returned with two wickets.

Score Board

Karachi Kings won the toss

Karachi Kings Innings:

Sharjeel b Rumman 8

Rossington c Der Dussen b Hasan 20

Tahir c Hasan Ali b Curran 19

Malik b Faheem 12

Wasim (c) not out 92

Irfan c der Dussen b Curran 30

Wade not out 13

Extras: (lb 4, nb 1, w 2) 7

Total: 20 Ov 201/5

Did not bat: Aamer Yamin, Andrew Tye, Mohammad Amir, Tabraiz Shamsi

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-49, 3-53, 4-78, 5-177

Bowling: Raees 4-0-52-1, Ali 4-0-40-1, Ashraf 3-0-35-1, Curran 4-0-43-2, Mubasir 1-0-6-0, Shadab 4-0-21-0

Islamabad United Innings:

Hales b Aamer Yamin 34

Munro c Malik b Amir 11

der Dussen b Shamsi 22

Ashraf run out (Tahir/†Rossington) 41

Azam not out 72

Asif not out 10

Extras: (lb 8, w 6) 14

Total: 19.2 Ov 204/4

Did not bat: Shadab (c), Mubasir , Tom Curran, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

Fall of wickets: 1-12, 2-62, 3-69, 4-194

Bowling: Amir 4-0-40-1, Wasim 2-0-22-0, Yamin 3.2-0-42-1, Tye 4-0-42-0, Malik 2-0-10-0, Shamsi 4-0-40-1

Match result: United won by 6 wickets

Man of the match: Azam Khan

Umpires: Gough, Illingworth