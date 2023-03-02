 
close
Thursday March 02, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Peshawar

Section 144 imposed in Kohat

By Our Correspondent
March 02, 2023

KOHAT: The district administration on Wednesday imposed Section 144 owing to tackle the threats of possible acts of terrorism.

A notification issued by Deputy Commissioner Asmatullah Wazir, the gatherings of five or more people and display of arms are prohibited under the restrictions imposed for 30 days from March 1, 2023.

The violators would be proceeded against under Section 188 of PPC, said the notification.

Comments