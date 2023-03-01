US envoy opens English language programme at Mardan varsity

MARDAN: US Ambassador Donald Blome on Tuesday said that since 2019, the US had spent three million US dollars on the English language programmes benefiting 3,500 Pakistani students.

He visited the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, where he addressed the opening ceremony of the English Language Programme.

He said the latest batch of 215 students from Mardan and Charsadda would benefit from the English language programme. “We have a long history of working in KP on programmes in education, health, infrastructure particularly water and roads. We have spent about 1.5 billion US dollars on projects in KP in the last 10 years,” he said.

About the English language programmes, the ambassador said, “It gives them (students) grounding in English language with particular emphasis on the professional use of English language as well as employability skills that gives students the tools to succeed in 21st century economy. It is part of our long association with Education here in KP.”

The ambassador added that this was his first visit to the Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan. “I liked it very much. It is a very beautiful campus. I pay tribute to the faculty and students here. They deserve congratulations on the basis of their outstanding performance,” he said.

Earlier, Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Zahoorul Haq welcomed the US ambassador and briefed him about the university. He informed the delegation about the recent world ranking.

He said that Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan was the only university in Pakistan whose six campuses have got the status of a university. He said that this year, 18,000 applications were received for the BS programme in the fall semester.

The ambassador also launched the spring plantation drive by planting saplings in front of the administration block and visited various parts of the

university.