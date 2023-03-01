IG makes character certificate process easier

LAHORE: IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has taken a historic step to facilitate the innocent citizens trapped by opponents on the basis of false cases, trivial provisions and enmity.

In his message to the citizens on social media on Tuesday, IG Punjab said that the system of issuance of police character certificate, which is required for citizens to apply for admission, scholarship, visa, job and immigration abroad has been made easier and upgraded with new features and has also been approved by the Police Executive Board.

The character certificate of the citizens who have been implicated in false cases will be issued with accuracy of record so that these innocent citizens do not have to face problems for employment, obtaining visa, admission to educational institutions or immigration just because of character certificate.

PRIZES FOR COPS: IG Police Punjab Dr Usman Anwar has said that officers & personnel who diligently perform their duties are valuable assets of the department and all possible measures are being taken to encourage them at every level. He expressed these views while giving certificates of appreciation and cash prizes to Lahore and Faisalabad police officers at the Central Police Office.

According to the details, IG Punjab encouraged 14 officers and personnel of Lahore and Faisalabad police with CC1 certificates and cash rewards for arresting the accused of heinous crimes through excellent investigation. IG Punjab gave Inspector Hussain Farooq a CC1 certificate and Rs one lakh cash for tracing four cases and arresting the accused, while Constable Manwar Ali and Constable Shahbaz Ali were given Rs40,000 each and CC1 certificates. Among the other officials who received awards were SI M Naveed Anwar, SI Hafiz Mubasher Ali, SI M Ashfaq, ASI Mansoor Akbar, Head Constable Zulfiqar Hussain, Constable M Umair, whereas from Faisalabad region, Dolphin team personnel M Waqas, M Waleed, M Abdullah and Mosaddiq Hussain were among those who were awarded 10,000 each and CC1 certificate.

MARTYRS FAMILIES HONOURED: A series of measures are being taken on the instructions of IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar to honour the families of police martyrs and paying tribute to their sacrifices.

In this regard, the children and families of the martyrs of the Lahore Police were invited to the Gaddafi Stadium and they were shown PSL cricket match in the IGP enclosure. IG himself reached the stadium to meet the families of the martyrs and watched the match with them. Lahore Qalandar captain Shaheen Shah Afridi and other players gave autographs on shirts of these children while star bowler Haris Rauf and opener batsman Fakhar Zaman presented flowers to the children of the martyrs. IG Punjab also met with players and administration of Lahore Qalandar.