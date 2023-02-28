Child killed, two injured in Waziristan blast

WANA: A child was killed and two others sustained critical injuries when a bomb planted at Wana-Angor Adda Road exploded in Djaza Ghundai area in Lower South Waziristan tribal district on Monday.
Eyewitnesses said that a bomb placed in a speed-breaker went off with a big bang on Wana-Angor Adda Road in the Djaza Ghundai area.As a result, Zabihullah, 10, was killed on the spot while Khitab, 12, and Ikramullah sustained serious injuries.
The injured were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital in Wana from where they were referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Ismail Khan, because of their precarious condition.
It was learnt that the injured children were referred to the Dera Ismail Khan hospital as they needed blood transfusion urgently but there is no blood bank at the DHQ Hospital, Wana, to arrange the same for the injured.The police registered a case and started an investigation.
