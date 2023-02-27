Businessman offers PHF to hold junior team’s camp in Dubai

KARACHI: A businessman has offered Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) to organise a month-long training camp in Dubai for the preparation of Junior Asia Cup 2023.

Jafar Hussain made this offer in a meeting with PHF secretary Haider Hussain at the PHF secretariat in Lahore on Saturday.

The businessman said he would bear travel, visa, food, and accommodation expenses.

Jaffer lauded Lahore Qalandars' role in reviving the national game and expressed the Dubai business community’s desire to do something for the betterment of hockey.

The PHF secretary informed Jafar about Lahore Qalandars programme.

The Junior Asia Cup's final dates are yet to be announced, but most likely the event will be held in a few months.

Haider also informed Jafar that an under-20 championship will be played in Ramadan, through which 40 players will be selected for the junior camp.

He further said before Asia Cup, PHF is also trying to arrange a visit to Malaysia for a series of practice matches.