Pileup on motorway in RY Khan leaves 13 dead, 20 injured

A view of the crash site in Rahim Yar Khan. — Twitter/ @OfficialSPPO

RAHIM YAR KHAN/SUKKUR: Thirteen people were killed and more than 20 injured when a collision took place between a passenger bus, van and a jeep on the M5 Motorway in Rahim Yar Khan Friday night.

According to the Motorway Police, the accident occurred when the tyre of a passenger van burst near Rukanpur on the highway.

While people were trying to save the injured in the van, a bus coming from behind hit the van. Then a jeep also hit the vehicles, culminating in 13 deaths and more than 20 people injured.

According to rescue officials, the bodies and injured have been shifted to Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

South Punjab Additional IG Maqsoodul Hassan instructed police officers to reach the crash site to ensure early medical assistance.

Inspector-General (IG) National Highways and Motorway Police Khalid Mehmood expressed his grief over the lives that were lost in the accident.

This was the second such incident in less than a week. Meanwhile, two members of Tableeghi Jamaat were killed and 20 others injured in a road accident in Ghouspur.

Reports said that on Indus highway’s Kashmore-Kandhkot section at Ghouspur, a bus of Tableeghi Jamaat travelling to Punjab from Karachi fell into a water pond and overturned.

Police and volunteers reached there to launch a rescue operation and recovered some 40 persons while two persons were found dead.

Police said that Haji Shahamoor Jafferi, Haroon, Sabbir, Gul Khan, Siraj, Abid Shah, Julab Khan, Muhammad Abbas, Abdul Qadir, Abdul Rouf and others were among the injured.