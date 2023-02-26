PTI workers end protest sit-in in Malakand

BATKHELA: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf local leaders and workers ended

their protest sit-in outside the deputy commissioner office after successful

talks between the DC and the party chief of Malakand division Fazal Hakim Khan.

The PTI workers had staged a protest sit-in outside the DC office and had blocked all roads, including the main Malakand-Mardan road.

The protest was staged after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers got enraged when the Malakand Levies on the orders of high-ups made announcements outside the houses of local leaders and dared them to court arrest.

Upon this, the PTI workers and activists in a large number came to the roads and staged protest rallies against the Levies move and later staged a sit-in outside the DC office besides blocking the main road and links roads.

Some of the enraged PTI workers also pelted stones at the DC office and chanted slogans against the local administration and government.

Later, the protest sit-in was ended and the workers dispersed peacefully after the DC and PTI leader Fazal Hakim Khan held successful talks.

The DC assured that an impartial probe would be conducted in making

announcements by the Levies personnel outside the homes of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders to court arrest.