GUJRANWALA: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ACT) in Gujranwala has issued arrest warrants for Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

The ATC dismissed the police report Friday and ordered the police to arrest Rana Sanaullah and produce him in court on March 7.

A case against Rana Sanaullah was registered on August 5, 2022, at Gujrat’s Industrial Police Station. In the FIR, applicant Shahkaz Aslam, a leader of PML(Q), alleged that Sana has given life threats to the Chief Secretary and his family in his remarks on a TV show.

“The purpose of Sanaullah’s statements was to terrorise the Judiciary, Chief Secretary, Commissioner and people of the country. Sana aimed to stop the officials from working and prevent them from fulfilling their lawful duties,” the FIR added.

The case, filed during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government, has been registered under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (Punishment for Acts of Terrorism), and Sections 353 (Assault or Criminal Force to Deter Public Servant from Discharge of his Duty), 186 (Obstructing Public Servant in Discharge of Public Functions), 189 (Threat of Injury to Public Servant) and 506 (Punishment for Criminal Intimidation) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

While the Gujrat Police had dismissed the case and submitted the expulsion report in the court but the court dismissed the police report and issued the arrest warrant for the accused.

Show-cause notices have also been issued by the court to the investigating officer, concerned DSP and SP investigation. The Anti-Terrorism Court has ordered the Investigating Officer, DSP and SP Investigation to appear in person on 7th March.