Gujranwala ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. —APP/File

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala issued an arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday.

A case was filed at the Industrial police station against the senior PML-N leader on August 5, 2022 on a complaint of PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam for issuing life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.

According to the FIR, the complainant saw the federal minister hurling threats on television.

The Gujranwala ATC dismissed the police report today (Friday) and directed them to present Sanaullah on March 7.

The court also issued a show-cause notice to the officer concerned, DSP, and SP investigations and ordered them to appear before it.

This story is being updated with more detail.

