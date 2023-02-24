Gujranwala ATC issues Rana Sanaullah's arrest warrant

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala issued an arrest warrant for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Friday.
A case was filed at the Industrial police station against the senior PML-N leader on August 5, 2022 on a complaint of PML-Q leader Shahkaz Aslam for issuing life threats to the Punjab chief secretary and his family members.
According to the FIR, the complainant saw the federal minister hurling threats on television.
The Gujranwala ATC dismissed the police report today (Friday) and directed them to present Sanaullah on March 7.
The court also issued a show-cause notice to the officer concerned, DSP, and SP investigations and ordered them to appear before it.
This story is being updated with more detail.
CTD officials say slain terrorists were planning to launch attack on Abbasia police check post
Justice Naqvi, his family have been found involved in malpractices during his service, claims reference
Investigators looking to establish arrested man's connection to alleged plot leading to his daughters' murder
Approval for "mini-budget" given under Article 75 of Constitution, as Pakistan seeks to unlock next tranche IMF's loan...
Police surgeon says deceased girl found from well may be Giran Naz's daughter; Marri says she isn't his daughter
PM Shehbaz says President's announcement of the election date was an unconstitutional move