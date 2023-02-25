‘PTI’s Jail Bharo Tehreek’ Transfer of DC Malakand sought

BATKHELA: The workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by former Member National Assembly (MNA) Junaid Akbar staged a sit-in outside the offices of the deputy commissioner and blocked the Malakand-Peshawar road to traffic.

The PTI workers had arrived at the office of the deputy commissioner to court arrest on the call of former prime minister Imran Khan who had launched the ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’.

The PTI workers stayed outside the office of the deputy commissioner and blocked the road for hours, causing inconvenience to the passengers, including women and children.

Former MNA Junaid Akbar had asked the PTI workers in Malakand to arrive at the office of the deputy commissioner to court arrest. However, the party workers blocked the Malakand-Peshawar road to traffic and created problems for the common people.

They also pelted stones at the office of the deputy commissioner and tried to create a commotion there. Interestingly, the PTI workers demanded the transfer of the deputy commissioner and said they would continue staging the protest until the official in question was transferred from the district.

Earlier, the district administration Malakand had announced that the PTI workers, who wanted to court arrest, would be taken into custody and sent to jail if they turned themselves in to the personnel of the Levies force.

Addressing the protesters, the PTI local leaders, including Junaid Akbar, former Member Provincial Assembly Shakil Khan and others said that it was the wish of the deputy commissioner to arrest the PTI workers. They alleged that the official in question had become controversial and biased, therefore, he should be transferred from the district.