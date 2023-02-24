Two die in Haripur incidents

HARIPUR: Two persons, including a teenage girl, were killed in different parts of the city, police said on Thursday.

Officials of the Khanpur Police Station quoted Ulfat Bibi, mother of K-Bibi 18, as saying that her daughter had been sick for the last several months and was under treatment for her psychological complications.

On Thursday morning, according to the complainant, the girl failed to get out of her room and when the family members entered her room they found her lying unconscious.

The family members shifted the girl to the Trauma Centre where she could not survive and passed away. Doctors on duty confirmed that the girl had consumed some poisonous substance that caused her death.

The family have refused to register a first information report or get the autopsy of the body, police said.

The second death was reported from the limits of Khalabat Township. According to Muslim Taj, a resident of Sector No 3 Khalabat Township, his brother Abdul Wahid, 52, was at his hujra when Zubair and Faisal allegedly opened fire on him in the morning, killing him on the spot.

The motive behind the broad daylight murder was not known, the complainant said.