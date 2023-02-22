PDM decides to abstain from bypolls: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said Tuesday that the coalition government partners (PDM) had unanimously decided not to contest the upcoming by-elections on vacant seats in the National Assembly.

Now there would be only the “fascist party” (Pakistan Tehreek Insaf), which would contest the by-elections and return to the National Assembly, the minister said in a statement. She said the “fascist party” was clueless about its political future. On the one hand, it had approached the courts for the approval of the resignations of its members of the National Assembly and on the other for their rejection.

She questioned why the PTI MNAs had resigned en bloc, besides dissolving the provincial assemblies, if they wanted to contest the by-elections. The “fascist party” seemed to be in an imbroglio as it was trapped among elections, parliament, and courts, she added. Marriyum said Imran Khan would no longer be allowed to create chaos in the country.