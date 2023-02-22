Iran orders death penalty for ‘kidnapped’ German national

PARIS: An Iranian court on Tuesday sentenced to death on terror charges an Iranian-German national who supporters say was abducted in the Gulf and forcibly returned to Iran for a show trial.

The Tehran Revolutionary Court convicted Jamshid Sharmahd in connection with the deadly bombing of a mosque in 2008, the judiciary´s Mizan Online news agency reported. Iranian authorities announced in August 2020 that Sharmahd, 67, who is also a German national and a US resident, was arrested in what they described as a “complex operation” without specifying how, where or when he was seized.