Iran orders death penalty for ‘kidnapped’ German national

PARIS: An Iranian court on Tuesday sentenced to death on terror charges an Iranian-German national who supporters say was abducted in the Gulf and forcibly returned to Iran for a show trial.
The Tehran Revolutionary Court convicted Jamshid Sharmahd in connection with the deadly bombing of a mosque in 2008, the judiciary´s Mizan Online news agency reported. Iranian authorities announced in August 2020 that Sharmahd, 67, who is also a German national and a US resident, was arrested in what they described as a “complex operation” without specifying how, where or when he was seized.
VIENNA: Twelve minors on Tuesday filed a legal challenge with Austria´s top court accusing the government of failing...
MIAMI: A helpless neighbour has described watching in horror as an elderly woman was killed by an alligator while...
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa said on Tuesday it is challenging a court order forcing it to grant asylum to 22 Afghan...
SEOUL: A South Korean court delivered a landmark ruling on Tuesday recognising the rights of a same-sex couple for the...
LONDON: A four-day working week is more productive for most staff and companies than the traditional five days, one of...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel´s parliament took a step towards approving a controversial judicial reform on Tuesday...
Comments