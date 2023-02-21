Six children drown as boat capsizes in lake

SUKKUR: Six children drowned after a boat carrying a family capsized in a lake at Umerkot district.

A family came to visit the Kalankar Lake located near Dhoronaro village of Umerkot. The boat was overturned when the family members were taking ride in it. After the incident, the bodies of five children were removed from the lake while the search was underway for fishing out the body of the missing one.

The sources said that the boat turned turtle due to overloading. The victims were identified as Parvez Samejo, Akram Nahri, Saira Samejo, Rabia Nuhari and Zulekha. The bodies were shifted to village Khanhar for funeral.