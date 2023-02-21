Security on high alert in Islamabad

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has issued strict orders to keep security on high alert in order to maintain law and order in the federal capital, a police spok­esman said.

The IGP Islamabad directed all officers to be present in their respective areas and briefed the officials regarding the duty. The officials on duty should be equipped with full safety gadgets and keep a close watch on government and private vehicles, ambulances and suspicious persons. Strict action should be taken against unregistered vehicles/ motorcycles, the ongoing crackdown against professional beggars and their facilitators across the city should be intensified, he added.

The campaign for registration of domestic workers and tenants should be made more effective and legal action should be taken against the elements who do not register. He further said that the security of red zones and diplomatic enclaves should be made more effective and the entry of vehicles having non-pattern number plates and tinted glasses should be banned as well as legal action would be taken against such violators.

Checking of uniformed personnel and security guards should be made mandatory at pickets or entry points. He further said that Islamabad Capital Police is always engaged to protect the life and property of the citizens, maintaining law and order in the federal capital Islamabad is the utmost priority of the Islamabad Capital Police.