Multan Sultans outplay Islamabad United

LAHORE: Hosts Multan Sultans maintained their winning streak with a 52-run win over Islamabad United in the seventh match of the Pakistan Super League-8 at the Multan Stadium on Sunday.

Multan Sultans established a target of 191 runs for Islamabad United who got out for 138 runs in 17.5 overs. Multan Sultans achieved a commendable total of 190 for four after they were invited to bat first and then bundled out United with 13 balls remaining.

In the collective effort, Multan Sultans showcased complete cohesion in their ranks. Mohamamd Rizwan led them with yet another half century. He got support from David Miller. Later their bowling attack led by Abbas Afridi with a four-wicket haul kept Multan on the top.

Islamabad United in this top-of-the-table clash won the toss and elected to field first.

Muhammad Ilyas gave Multan Sultans a breakthrough in his first over when he dismissed the dangerous Irish batter Paul Stirling for just 5 runs. Their other opener Hassan Nawaz came up with a few boundaries but Ilyas once again provided a breakthrough with the second wicket in his second over. The youngster scored 21 runs off 16 balls.

But the following batters Rassie Van Der Dussen and Colin Munro provided some reprieve to their total and also kept the Sultan attack at bay. They produced 56 runs for the third wicket. It was due to their combination that Islamabad United reached 87 in 10 overs.

Usama Mir, however, turned the tide for Multan Sultans in the next over as he picked up two wickets, Munro and Shadab Khan (1). Munro scored 31 in 23 balls and during his 33 minutes stay at the crease he hit a four and two sixes. Islamabad United were four down for 90.

United’s new batter Azam Khan failed to score off Ihsanullah’s four balls in the 11th over. Ihsanullah bowled another great over as he conceded only three runs in the 14th, to make things much more difficult for Islamabad United.

Azam hit Abbas for a four in the 15th over but he took revenge the next ball and bowled him out and Islamabad United were in dire straits.

Abbas then ended Islamabad United’s hopes in the 17th over as he got the wickets of Rassie van der Dussen, Faheem Ashraf and Muhammad Wasim Junior.

Ihsanullah picked up the last two wickets and bowled out Islamabad United for 138 runs. Abbas with four wickets was the pick of bowlers while Ilyas, Ihsanullah and Usama got two wickets each.

With this massive win, Multan Sultans now have cemented their top position in the points table.

Multan Sultans received an early below when Shan Masood lost his wickets in the very first over. Rumman Raees showing variations took the wicket of Shan while conceding only three runs.

Score Board

Islamabad United won the toss

Multan Sultans Innings:

Masood c Curran b Raees 3

Rizwan (c) lbw b Shadab Khan 50

Rossouw c Dussen b Curran 36

Miller c Ashraf b Wasim 52

Pollard not out 32

Khushdil not out 3

Extras: (lb 1, w 13) 14

Total: 20 Ov 190/4

Did not bat: Brathwaite, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ilyas, Ihsanullah

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-95, 3-97, 4-175

Bowling: Raees 3-0-25-1, Ahmed 4-0-21-0, Ashraf 2-0-20-0, Wasim 4-0-49-1, Shadab 3-0-42-1, Curran 4-0-32-1

Islamabad United Innings

Stirling c Miller b Ilyas 5

Nawaz c Mir b Ilyas 21

Dussen c Khushdil b Afridi 49

Munro c Rizwan b Mir 31

Shadab (c)c Khushdil b Mir 1

Azam b Afridi 16

Ashraf c & b Afridi 4

Curran c Rizwan b Ihsanullah 1

Wasim c Rizwan b Afridi 0

Raees not out 6

Ahmed b Ihsanullah 0

Extras: (b 1, lb 2, w 1) 4

Total: 17.5 Ov 138

Fall of wickets: 1-9, 2-32, 3-88, 4-90, 5-112, 6-131, 7-132, 8-132, 9-138, 10-138

Bowling: Shah 2-0-20-0, Ilyas 2-0-12-2, Brathwaite 3-0-29-0, Ihsanullah 3.5-0-19-2, Mir 4-0-33-2, Afridi 3-0-22-4

Result: Sultans won by 52 runs

Man of the match: Abbas Afridi

Umpires: Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi