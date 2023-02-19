CTD arrests female ‘suicide’ bomber in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counterterrorism Department (CTD) Police along with sensitive agencies arrested an alleged female suicide bomber and recovered a suicide jacket at Satellite Town, Quetta, on Saturday.

According to the CTD Balochistan spokesman, acting on a tip on late Friday night, a CTD team along with sensitive agencies conducted a successful operation in the area near Ladies Park and apprehended the alleged female suicide bomber of the banned Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) and recovered from her a handbag suicide jacket attached 4 to 5kg explosive martial. She was planning to attack important installations or security forces in Quetta.

The spokesman said the woman had been identified as Mah Pul, wife of Bibarg alias Nadeem.