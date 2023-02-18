Iran police chief gets 15 months in jail amid rape claim

TEHRAN: An Iran court sentenced a police chief to 15 months in jail, the judiciary said on Friday, after a newspaper linked him to the alleged rape of a girl that sparked bloody protests.

“On December 3, the military tribunal sentenced to 15 months in jail the former police commander of Chabahar, Ebrahim Kouchakzai, and stripped him of his public functions,” the judiciary´s news agency Mizan Online said.

It came three months after the newspaper Farhikhtegan reported on November 9 that Colonel Kouchakzai had in September interrogated a 15-year-old girl in the southeastern port of Chabahar following the arrest of her brother for alleged murder.