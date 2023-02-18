Contempt petition: SHC issues notices to speaker, secretary Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court issued notices to the speaker and the secretary Sindh Assembly in a contempt petition directing both to submit their replies by March 1.

Senior special secretary Sindh Assembly Muhammad Khan Rind filed a contempt petition against Speaker Agha Siraj Durani and Secretary Ghulam Umar Farooq Buriro before the Sindh High Court contending that despite the order of Sindh High Court, they are not allowing him to perform his official duty.

Rind in his petition submitted that Speaker Sindh Assembly Durnai expelled him from the assembly session and barred him from attending his office despite the Sindh High Court order. Earlier, on January 21, 2022, Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani placed the services of Senior Special Secretary Muhammad Khan Rind under suspension and issued a charge sheet against him.

Rind challenged the order of the speaker before the Sindh High Court (SHC) and the court suspended the speaker’s order. The court directed the petitioner to continue his official work. Senior Special Secretary Muhammad Khan Rind had written to the FIA director general to conduct investigation into tempering with the official record allegedly by an officer of the assembly. Besides, he approached the AGP for a forensic audit of the alleged misappropriation of government funds to the tune of Rs581 million and the Sindh IGP for the recovery of stolen vehicles of the assembly. He had also submitted his reply to the Sindh High Court in a case of alleged illegal appointments in the Sindh Assembly, the charge sheet mentioned.