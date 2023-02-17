Sanitation projects launched in Kohat, Haripur

PESHAWR: Commissionerate of Afghan Refugees (CAR), in collaboration with the Unicef, has launched water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) projects in Kohat and Haripur districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The inauguration ceremony of the project to be carried out in the villages of Panian and Basu Mera of Haripur district was held on Thursday. Commissioner Afghan Refugees Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbas Khan and WASH Chief Unicef Haile Gashaw inaugurated the project.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by CAR KP representatives, Unicef officials, and members of the refugee community. The WASH facilities include solar-based tube-wells and sanitation schemes at schools, which will play a crucial role in improving the sanitation and hygiene conditions of the community, leading to better health outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbas Khan lauded the interventions and acknowledged the support of Unicef. He stated that the international community’s support was vital to provide better living conditions to Afghan Refugees. Clean drinking water, education, and access to health are basic rights of every human being.

Haile Gashaw praised the joint initiative of CAR, KP, and Unicef under the Refugees Response Plan (RRP). He expressed his satisfaction with the WASH intervention at Haripur and said the initiative would bring a positive change in the lives of refugees and would cater to their health issues as well.

The inauguration of these schemes is a significant milestone in the efforts to improve the living conditions of refugees in Haripur and Kohat district. A similar project

has already been launched in Chichana and Gamkol villages of Kohat district.

CAR KP and Unicef have been working together to address the WASH needs of refugees in the area, and this inauguration marks a significant step forward in their joint efforts.

The provision of WASH facilities in the refugee villages is a critical step towards ensuring the basic needs and dignity of Afghan refugees. It is hoped that these facilities will significantly improve the living conditions of refugees in the district and contribute to their overall health and wellbeing.