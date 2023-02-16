Imran made speech as lawyer told LHC he could not show up

LAHORE: PTI chief Imran Khan was busy blasting the government in his address at a time when his counsel was having a hard time trying to convince the Lahore High Court (LHC) to condone the personal appearance condition for his client’s pre-arrest bail.

As the counsel insisted his client was too weak to walk, the court said he could come to court by an ambulance. Eventually the LHC put off the hearing, directing the counsel to ensure Imran’s presence in court today (Thursday).