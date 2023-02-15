Three hospitals shut to protest non-payment of salaries in Bajaur

KHAR: The patients and attendees faced great hardships after the doctors and staff of the three category-D hospitals established under the public-private partnership closed them in protest for non-payment of salaries on Tuesday.

The hospitals established in Larkholozo in Mamond tehsil, Nawagai and Pashat in Salarzai tehsil and being run under the public-private partnership were shut by the doctors and other staff members to register their anger against the non-release of salaries.

The employees locked the gates of outdoor patients departments, emergency and other wards in the three hospitals due to which the patients and their attendees came from far-off areas of the tribal district faced greater hardships because of non-availability of doctors and other staff.

The protesting doctors said that they had not been paid their salaries for the last four months, adding their families were faced with starvation and a host of problems because of the financial crunch.

The vowed that their strike would be continued until and unless their salaries were paid. When contacted the hospital administration, the officials said that the provincial government had not provided them funds so they would not be able to pay the salaries of doctors and other staff.