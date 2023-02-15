Bilour says Imran has buried own narrative

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) central leader and senior politician, Ghulam Ahmad Bilour, has said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s narrative of regime change conspiracy has been buried after his own admission that the United States of America (USA) was not involved in toppling his government.

In a communication here, the veteran politician said the PTI leader’s statement was not surprising for him as the ousted prime minister was a master of U-turns.

Ghulam Bilour pointed out that Imran Khan in a recent interview said that the US had not toppled his government and instead accused the then army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa of conspiring against him.

“If that was the case, why Imran used to brandish a piece of paper at public meetings?” he asked and said the PTI chief was levelling allegations against General (Retired) Bajwa who had allegedly brought him into power.

Ghulam Bilour questioned why Imran Khan had not resigned if he did not have authority and all powers, according to him, were with Gen Bajwa.

The senior ANP leader said those whom Imran was calling thieves had snatched the government from him and by resigning from the National Assembly, Imran had destroyed his own party and politics.

Ghulam Bilour said the PTI’s federal government was the worst in the country’s history and asked Imran to learn politics instead of wasting time making allegations and cursing others. “His [Imran] own wrong policies led to the failure of the PTI government,” said the elderly politician.