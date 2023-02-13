Rescue operation: Foundation volunteers reach Turkiye

PESHAWAR: In the wake of the tragic earthquake in Türkiye, search and rescue teams of Alkhidmat Foundation have reached the affected country to provide relief to the victims.

A press release said that the teams, consisting of 47 experienced search and rescue volunteers from Pakistan, arrived in Türkiye on the second day of the earthquake and have been included in the central operation of international search and rescue.

Central Vice President of Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan, Abdul Shakoor, and Peshawar District General Secretary, Engineer Iftikhar Ahmed, are also present in Türkiye to oversee the relief activities.

The organisation has been assigned code number 10 and is working under the supervision of Director Fazal Mehmood. Mian Abdul Shakoor has emphasised that the organisation was working within Pakistan and also actively involved in relief efforts abroad.

He has appealed to immigrants to participate in the relief work for the earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

He said Alkhidmat Foundation was committed to using all available resources and manpower to provide all possible relief to the earthquake victims. The efforts of Foundation have been hailed as a helping hand for the affected communities.