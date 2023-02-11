PAF housing: SC wants action against accused

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Friday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to bring forward the real accused involved in the Fazaia Housing scam in Karachi.

A three-member bench of the apex court, headed by Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial, heard the appeal of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the Sindh High Court judgment releasing the accused persons involved in the Fazaia housing scam in Karachi.

During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the Sindh High Court had released the accused in the Fazaia housing scam in Karachi on bail with no security.

Justice Athar Minallah asked the prosecutor whether the NAB had proceeded against the Pakistan Air Force over fraud in the Fazaia housing scam.

“How could Pakistan Air Force involve itself in real estate business?” Justice Minallah remarked, adding the Pakistan Air Force could not participate in real estate business under the Constitution. The judge said that instead of charging principal, the NAB arrested the people who had made payments. Chief Justice Umer Ata Bandial pointed out that, while the Pakistan Air Force was the primary accused in the current case, it was not the only one involved in this business.The chief justice requested that the NAB prosecutor bring facts and the names of the principal accused involved in the scam. Later, the court adjourned the matter for date-in-office (indefinite period).