Will Smeed excited to rejoin Quetta

KARACHI: Young English batsman Will Smeed is very excited to rejoin his franchise Quetta Gladiators for the PSL-8 which will explode into action next week.
“We join back with Quetta Gladiators. I think playing in the first and last year was amazing for my career and I am buzzing to get back there in,” Smeed said.
“We have assembled a very good team and I genuinely think we could go the way this year,” he said. Smeed was seen an impact player last season for Quetta, scoring 240 in six matches which included two fifties with his highest being 99.
LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris faces up to seven weeks on the sidelines after suffering a knee...
KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation has taken a bizarre step of introducing huge sum for age tests that is to be paid...
BARCELONA: Barcelona winger Raphinha is finally hitting his best form and helping the Catalans cope without the...
RIYADH: Cristiano Ronaldo scored all of Al Nassr’s goals in a 4-0 rout of Al Wehda in the Saudi league on Thursday...
RABAT: Real Madrid have proven they can find the net even if they must take the field without talisman Karim Benzema...
ISLAMABAD: Sindh won women’s title in the Inter-Provincial Netball Championship while Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa...
Comments