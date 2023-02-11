 
February 11, 2023
Will Smeed excited to rejoin Quetta

By Our Correspondent
February 11, 2023

KARACHI: Young English batsman Will Smeed is very excited to rejoin his franchise Quetta Gladiators for the PSL-8 which will explode into action next week.

“We join back with Quetta Gladiators. I think playing in the first and last year was amazing for my career and I am buzzing to get back there in,” Smeed said.

“We have assembled a very good team and I genuinely think we could go the way this year,” he said. Smeed was seen an impact player last season for Quetta, scoring 240 in six matches which included two fifties with his highest being 99.

