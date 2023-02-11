Federal minister wants accountability before polls

JAMURUD: Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Friday called for accountability before the general elections.

Talking to the media here, he alleged the ministers in the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government looted the exchequer.

Turi, who is also Vice-President of the Pakistan People’s Party KP, said transparent accountability was a must before going for elections to expose the pseudo-revolutionaries.

“Those who looted the exchequer do not deserve any mercy. They should be held accountable without any discrimination,” he said and added that PTI only resorted to looting in KP during its last 10 years of rule and should be made accountable for that.

Turi alleged that the public money was embezzled by the PTI ministers in the name of the poverty alleviation programmes.

He was critical of the BillionTree Tsunami Programme as well and alleged that the funds and jobs meant for the tribal and other districts of KP were diverted to Swat which was the hometown of the then chief minister Mahmood Khan.

The federal minister believed that the country’s financial woes would come to an end if the money which the PTI ministers had allegedly embezzled was recovered from them.