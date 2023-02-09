Court grants Murree police one-day transit remand of Sheikh Rashid

Police escort AML chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed into an Islamabad court, after his arrest. — INP/File

ISLAMABAD. The lower court, Islamabad, granted one-day transit remand of former interior minister Sheikh Rashid and gave him into the custody of Murree police here on Wednesday.

Sheikh Rashid was arrested on February 2 by the Islamabad police for remarks against former president Asif Ali Zardari. Later, another case was registered against him at the Murree police station for manhandling a police official at the time of his arrest.

The court has accepted the request for transit remand of Sheikh Rashid and ordered to present the accused on Thursday (today) till 2pm.

Awami Muslim League (AML) Sheikh Rashid Ahmed was brought to the court amid tight security. His lawyers Ali Bukhari and Intizar Panjhota and the prosecutor presented their arguments. After listening to both sides, the court instructed the police to present Sheikh Rashid before a relevant court in Murree by 2pm Thursday.

During media talk outside the courtroom, the former interior minister said that “all they want from me is to switch loyalties.”

He added: “They have decided to disqualify Imran Khan. They are telling me to leave Imran’s side. They want to create another party from within the PTI. I was told that the provincial and central elections would be held together.

“When anyone comes to meet me, I am blindfolded and my hands are bound. They did not investigate my cases,” he alleged.