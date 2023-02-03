Case registered against Sheikh Rashid in Karachi for comments against Bilawal

Police officials escort Pakistan´s former interior minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (C) to present him before a court in Islamabad on February 2, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Another case has been registered against Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rashid at a Karachi police station for controversial comments against Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Geo News reported on Friday.



The former interior minister, who is an ally of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, was arrested in the early hours of Thursday (February 2) from Murree Motorway. The arrest sparked criticism from the former premier, Imran Khan.

The first information report (FIR) was registered by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) worker Khuda Baksh at the Mochko Police Station in the port city.

A Karachi police team, including the station house office (SHO) and deputy superintendent of police, reached Islamabad to arrest Rashid. The AML chief will be shifted to Karachi today.

The FIR registered against Rashid includes four sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), including 500 (Punishment for defamation), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups).

The first information report.

According to the FIR, the AML chief used "highly offensive and disgusting" words against party chairman Bilawal during a media talk at the Polyclinic Hospital which led to anarchy among thousands of PPP workers.

"A large number of people took to the streets and I, along with other members including Pir Buksh son of Ali Murad, Muhammad Bux son of Mola Buksh and others, tried hard to stop them,” added the FIR.

It also said that the AML chief deliberately conspired to subvert the peace, tried to instigate conflict and bloodshed and attempted to spread disorder.

"Legal action should be taken against him (Sheikh Rashid)," it said.

This is the third case that has been registered against Rashid. Earlier today, a second case was filed against the former interior minister at a police station in Murree for interfering in official affairs.