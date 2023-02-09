Hospital in Swabi starts Sehat Card facility

SWABI: To facilitate more patients through the KP mega project Sehat Sahulat Plus Programme in Swabi district, a facility of free treatment has been started in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Topi (THQ Topi-MTI).

In this regard, Provincial Medical Officer Dr Waheed Muzaffar and Swabi District Medical Officer Dr Maqsood from State Life Insurance conducted a detailed visit to the hospital and reviewed all the facilities there.

Additional hospital director Dr Gul Parez and DMS-Admin Dr Hammad gave a detailed briefing regarding the hospital to the State Life Insurance delegation.

The delegation visited various departments of the hospital, including OPD, Gynaecology, General Surgery, Ultrasound, X-Ray, and other wards.

It expressed satisfaction with the standard of sanitation and cleanliness and directed the management for further improvement.

The formally approved the treatment facility under Sehat Sahulat plus Program in THQ Topi-MTI.

AHD Dr Gul Parez said that to avail of free health facilities, a family must be registered with National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) and it is very important to have from-B for children under 18 for availing of the facility.

Dr Gul Parez said that all Gynae cases would be treated through Sehat Card now. For this, the women would have to bring their husband’s identity cards.

The focal person for SSP MTI Swabi, Dr Abid Naeem, said that starting SSP Program in THQ Topi-MTI was a big achievement by the management of MTI Swabi, who have been working hard to ensure the provision of basic health facilities in THQ Topi.

He said that so far, more than 23,000 patients have been facilitated under SSP program in Bacha Khan Medical Complex (BKMC-MTI) alone.

The focal person said that not only major surgeries were done with the health card, but 61 percent of the patients admitted for treatment are now treated under the Sehat Sahulat Programme.