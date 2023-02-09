Embedded issue

Violence against women is a serious issue in Pakistan, with many women and girls experiencing physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. Violence against women is caused by many factors including cultural and social norms, a lack of legal protections and enforcement and inadequate support and services for survivors of abuse.

The government has taken steps to address violence against women, including enacting laws that criminalize various forms of abuse. However, the problem persists and more must be done to eradicate this cruelty.

Asad Ali Sirewal

Hyderabad