Princess Diana tragic will resurfaces as William, Harry face dilemma

Prince William and Prince Harry have their differences as the siblings remain estranged amid their years-long feud, but there was one thing that they always will always agree on: their mum.

Princess Diana was a doting mother to her two sons and her boys remember her fondly in their own ways –whether through memorials or through charity work to continue their legacy.

However, the late Princess of Wales was forced into making a tough choice for William and Harry after she separated from their father, then-Prince Charles, per Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell.

Diana “willingly” gave up her sons to the royal family knowing what their entailed for their destined roles and responsibilities. Burrell revealed to Marie Claire that Diana “missed them” but “only ever had the boys for two weeks every year because she gave them up”.

“She said it’s important for them to grow up with her cousins, with the Royal Family at Balmoral,” he recalled. “Summer was fun for her, but she realised that the rest of the year and the time away from boarding school, that they would be with their father and their friends.”

He explained that it was Diana’s will for Harry and William to be together so that they could be each other’s strength. She “realised that they were growing up and they had to be integrated into the Royal Family because William one day will be King and Harry will be there to support him.”

It seems quite tragic given that William and Harry are not even on speaking terms with one another. Harry left the royal family in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle, and the rift had only widened between the brothers.

William is still angry about Harry’s outbursts and what he wrote in Spare about the royals, especially his wife, Kate Middleton. Meanwhile, Harry reportedly is upset that his elder brother never reached out to him following his exit.

A secret peace summit was reportedly held last week between Harry’s senior aides and the communications secretary of King Charles. However, no representation from William was present.

While nothing has been officially confirmed from both camps, it is expected that a reunion maybe on the horizon between the father and son. However, it remains uncertain if William would consider reconciling with Harry, despite his mother's wishes.