Lola Tung shares magical moment with Taylor Swift at Eras Tour concert

Lola Tung, the star of Amazon Prime Video's hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty, recently shared a heartwarming story about Taylor Swift's reaction to spotting her at The Eras Tour in 2023.

Tung, along with co-stars Gavin Casalegno and Christopher Briney, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote the show's third and final season.

According to Tung, she and show creator Jenny Han were at the front row of Swift's concert when the singer performed "False God," a song featured on the show's soundtrack.

She recalled, "We were right by the stage, and she looked at us, and she kind of waved and was like, 'I love you guys,'" gesturing a heart with her hands. "I nearly passed out. It was great."

When Fallon asked Tung about her favorite Swift song featured on the show, she had a hard time choosing. "'The Way I Loved You' is a great one. 'Delicate' is great as well," Tung said.

As a long-time Swift fan, Tung revealed she used to listen to Swift's albums Fearless, Speak Now, and Red on her CD player when she was younger.

Swift's discography has played a significant role in The Summer I Turned Pretty, highlighting the nuances of young womanhood and complex romantic relationships.

The show's creator, Jenny Han, deliberately chose Swift's songs to soundtrack key moments in the series. For the third season's trailer, Han selected Daylight from Swift's album Lover and the title track from Red, which mirrors Belly's narration.

The first two episodes of season 3 of the show premiered on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 16.