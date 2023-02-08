Dow professor, Peoples Bus Service staff get into fight

A university professor, who is also an employee of the Sindh government, got into a fight with the staff of the Peoples Bus Service (PBS) over trying to pay the fare with apparently damaged banknotes on Tuesday.

Officials said the Dow Medical University’s Dr Atif Jameel was on the PBS bus when the incident happened, resulting in injuries to him. Dr Jameel claimed that he was beaten up by the driver and the conductor of the bus.

“I am an employee of the Sindh government and serving as a professor at the Dow University. On Tuesday I was heading from the clock tower to the university via the PBS.” He said that during the commute he paid the fare in cash to the conductor, following which an argument took place before the driver and the conductor beat him up. In a video statement, Dr Jameel appealed for action against the driver and the conductor.

Officials said that according to a statement released by the PBS administration, the driver and the conductor of the bus have been suspended, while the human resources department is investigating the matter.