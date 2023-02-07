Ancer wraps up Saudi International success

JEDDAH: Mexico’s Abraham Ancer held off American Cameron Yong to secure a wire-to-wire win in the Saudi International on Sunday.

Since topping the leaderboard after Thursday’s opening round Ancer’s rock-solid game withstood Young’s challenge and at times tough, windy conditions. His closing two-under-par 68 left him with a 19-under par total of 261, two shots clear of Young.

As well as Young played, Ancer remarkably made just two bogeys on his way to a fourth professional win, all achieved in different countries. Australian Lucas Herbert was third at 15-under par, with Thailand’s Sadom Kaewkanjana one shot away in fourth. Young made four birdies in his first seven holes to catch up with Ancer, who started with birdies on the first and fourth.

The Mexican then made a brilliant par save on the seventh to stay level, and then scripted a two-shot swing on the eighth hole when he dropped a 30-footer birdie putt against a bogey by his rival.