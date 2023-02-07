Cultural slander

It is the duty of our official international representatives, as the global faces of our country, to be very careful about their conduct and their choice of words. Like it or not, their words and manners are the first impression that the world gets about Pakistan. In a remarkable display of lack of any self-awareness, our ambassador to the UN Munir Akram claimed that the Afghan Taliban’s denial of women’s education was rooted in Pashtun culture. While he has apologized for his statement, the damage has already been done.
These thoughtless remarks will only affirm the worst opinions about our country and its people. Hopefully, our foreign ministry and diplomatic corps will take this issue seriously and reprimand Akram accordingly. There needs to be a clear message that the state will not tolerate its representatives abroad spouting off such incendiary, untrue, insulting and unnecessary remarks.
Maryam Mohsin
Kech
Every government that comes to power in Pakistan has the habit of using the state apparatus to go after its political...
The sexual assault incidents in F9 park, Islamabad and Vehari are terrifying to the core. The rise of such incidents...
The misdeeds of persons in power and authority have sapped the soul of the nation. The ruling elites have departed...
Plastic pollution has emerged as a serious problem in Pakistan and all over the world. People use plastic bags,...
Most of the Pakistani population lives in underserved rural areas where there is a lack of medical personnel, sparse...
I would like to ask why it is always the IMF that is the answer to our economic problems? If there are fiscal issues,...
Comments