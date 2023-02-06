Lahorites express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE: Expressing solidarity with the Kashmiris, the PMLN has accused PTI Chairman Imran Khan of selling Kashmir to India.

On Sunday, the PMLN took out a rally from Alhamra Chowk, Mall Road to Charing Cross. Local leadership of the party was present in the rally.

Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman also addressed the rally at Alhamra Chowk. He said, “February 5 was the most important day for us because of our emotional attachment with Kashmir. We stand with humanity and rights of Kashmiris and we are against the oppression on Kashmiris. In Kashmir, Indians forces were enduring extreme atrocities but they failed to make the Kashmiris bow down. Generations of Kashmir were making sacrifices for their freedom and on the other hand, the United Nations has failed to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.”

The martyrdom of thousands of freedom fighters including Burhan Wani has shown that Kashmiris didn’t want to live with India, the Governor said, adding a report reveals RSS violence against Kashmiri students.

“Let India know that no wall can stop the fragrance of freedom and the struggle of Kashmiris will bear fruits,” he maintained. PMLN leader Khawaja Imran Nazir said wearing a plaster up to his leg, Imran Khan was shouting the slogans of Kashmiris but the world knew he had sold the Kashmir during his tenure.

He said Nawaz Sharif was removed from power for not taking salary from his son and after him the gang of five didn’t fight the case of Kashmir. He said Rs417 billion were given to KPK government by the federal government to end terrorism. He questioned that where that money has gone?

Imran Khan spent Rs88 billion on social media instead of fighting terrorism, Khawaja Imran Nazir said and maintained that who brought terrorists back in Pakistan has already been exposed in front of the nation. He said Nawaz Sharif bottled terrorism, which has now resurfacing.

Imran Nazir said the present government was forced to make electricity and petrol more expensive because the agreement was made by Imran Khan as Prime Minister. He said PMLN was ready for elections but before that we will make the country strong and prosperous.

He claimed that thirty-one thousand tons of Russian oil will reach Pakistan before April that will bring down the prices of fuel. He said he was not happy that Fawad Chaudhry and Shahbaz Gul were sent to jail but this was a fact that Rana Sanaullah was in jail for one year, Khawaja Salman was in jail for two years, many leaders including Maryam Nawaz, Javed Latif, Kamran Michael were unjustly put in jail. Meanwhile, Senior Vice President and Chief Organiser of PMLN Maryam Nawaz expressed solidarity with Kashmiris. In her message on Kashmir Day, she said we salute the eternal struggle of Kashmiris. “India is illegally occupying the land, but the hearts of Kashmiris are with Pakistan,” she said, adding brave Kashmiris were fighting for the implementation of the UN Charter and Kashmiris stood by Security Council resolutions.

She said India has crossed all limits of oppression but the voice of freedom was getting louder every moment. She said it was a part of our faith to support Kashmiris until they achieve independence.