Rs700m packages distributed to flood-affectees

LAHORE : Alkhidmat distributed winter packages worth Rs700m to one hundred and fifty thousand flood-affected people across the country.

The hardships of people in the flood-affected areas of South Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit Baltistan have increased considerably and children have died due to severe cold. There was a fear for widespread diseases among women and the elderly, it said. In view of this need, Alkhidmat Foundation started distribution of winter packages from the beginning of winter and distributed blankets, warm sheets, jackets, sweaters, jerseys, gloves, warm socks and warm hats to flood affected areas, said a press release issued by Alkhidmat Foundation.

President Alkhidmat Foundation Prof Dr Hafeez ur Rahman said that Alkhidmat is supported by philanthropists and charitable organisations in Pakistan and abroad. Besides, Alkhidmat volunteers run awareness campaign in educational institutions for engaging communities to help deserving people on their own or through Alkhidmat by delivering warm clothes, quilts and beds to the needy as well as flood affectees. Alkhidmat Foundation's winter package distribution aims to protect the flood affectees and poverty-stricken people from cold and diseases. Following the rescue and relief activities in the flood-affected areas, the Alkhidmat Tameer-e-Watan Programme is underway and Alkhidmat will continue to help the affectees until their complete recovery, he said.