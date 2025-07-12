Scarlett Johansson snaps at photographer while shooting new film

Scarlett Johansson lashes out at paparazzi during outdoor shoot

Scarlett Johansson yelled at paparazzi while she was being disturbed at the filming of her new movie in New York City.

The 40-year-old actress was shooting her upcoming film, Paper Tiger, at a street on Thursday, July 10.

The Under the Skin star stopped to scream at a photographer, “Move out of the f–king way,” in a video obtained by Page Six, as she gestured the person to move.

The Oscar nominee reasserted, “I get that you’re working, but let me do my job. Be respectful.”

Before breaking her character, Johansson looked completely unrecognisable as she wore glasses and flaunted a short and curly ‘80s heardo for the scene.

Meanwhile her outfit was based on a brown blazer, white button-down top and brown slacks.

The filming for the movie started after Johansson took over the role Anne Hathaway was set to play initially but gave it over to the Black Widow actress because of prior commitments.

Recently the Lost in Translation actress went viral for kissing Jonathan Bailey at multiple premieres of their movie, Jurassic World.

However, her husband Colin Jost recently brushed the rumours away, saying, “I believe in being able to show love in all different ways. And if you can’t kiss your friends … life’s too short not to.”