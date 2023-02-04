People demand govt to bring down transport fares

MANSEHRA: People of the city and its suburbs on Friday demanded the government to take punitive action against transporters who, despite reopening the compressed natural gas stations, didn’t withdraw the increase in fares.

“The transporters had increased fares of passenger vehicles plying inter-city and intra-district routes since the government closed the CNG stations across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but are yet to withdraw the increase,” said Waqar Khan, a local resident.

Several other residents also demanded the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) to ensure fares in accordance with mileages.

“We have already been suffering the brunt of the inflation and the fares enhanced since the closure of CNG stations have not been reduced, creating problems for commuters,” Waqar said.