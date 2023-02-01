High court has no suo motu jurisdiction: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has held that the high court has no suo motu jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution as compared to SC, which has been conferred exclusive jurisdiction in the matter by the Constitution under Article 184(3).
A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, set aside the order passed by Peshawar High Court dated September 16, 2021, in a writ petition filed by M/s Sadiq Poultry (Pvt.) Ltd versus Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
WASHINGTON: The White House on Tuesday condemned the “unconscionable” suicide bomb attack on a mosque in Peshawar...
KOHAT: The death toll from the Kohat boat tragedy rose to 51 as more bodies were retrieved from the Tanda Dam after...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has presented its 4th national Universal Periodic Review report in Geneva, which was prepared...
ISLAMABAD: Amid calls for making counter-terrorism the only agenda item of the upcoming joint sitting of parliament,...
A representational image of Punjab police personnel. — Geo News/You Tube screengrabMIANWALI: Police Tuesday night...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has approached the Peshawar High Court to take note of alleged delaying tactics...
Comments