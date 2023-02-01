High court has no suo motu jurisdiction: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court has held that the high court has no suo motu jurisdiction under Article 199 of the Constitution as compared to SC, which has been conferred exclusive jurisdiction in the matter by the Constitution under Article 184(3).

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsen and Justice Sayyed Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi, set aside the order passed by Peshawar High Court dated September 16, 2021, in a writ petition filed by M/s Sadiq Poultry (Pvt.) Ltd versus Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.