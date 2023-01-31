Two dacoits killed in Kandhkot police encounter

JACOBABAD: Two dacoits were killed in a police encounter in district Kashmore-Kandhkot on Monday.

Kashmore-Kandhkot SSP Irfan Samoo said that six dacoits were hiding near the Indus Highway of Ghouspur who opened fire on the personnel. In an ensuing exchange of fire, two dacoits were killed, while four others managed to flee, he added.

He said the police shifted the deceased to the Civil Hospital Kandhkot for medico-legal formalities, where both the dacoits were identified as Asad Shaikh and Meer Shaikh. The SSP said that both the dacoits had a criminal record, while the police have started a search operation to arrest the other dacoits at large.