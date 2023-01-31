Snowfall keeps major roads blocked in upper Hazara

MANSEHRA: The major arteries remained blocked on Monday because of the continuous snowfall and landslides in the upper parts of Hazara division could not be cleared to traffic, causing miseries to locals.

High-altitude parts of Mansehra, Torghar, Kolai-Palas, Upper Kohistan and Lower Kohistan received snowfall.Kaghan valley, Konsh valley, Siren valley, Kandia valley, Spat valley, the tourist resort of Shogran and hilly areas in the upper parts of the division received the snowfall.

Most of the roads linking the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road and Karakoram Highway to valleys and hilly areas were blocked owing to the slippery road condition and landslides.Torghar Sari Kohani road in Hassanzai Kunder tehsil, which was blocked owing to the heavy snowfall and landslides last week couldn’t be reopened to traffic. Resultantly, the people of the widely stretched belt were stranded in the villages.

“Our road, which was blocked because of the heavy snowfall last week, couldn’t be cleared to traffic as a result of which locals were unable to take their patients to hospitals,” Naseeb Roz, a local told reporters.

He said that Torghar Sari Kohani road was already in a highly dilapidated condition, alleging funds approved for its maintenance and clearance of the snow were embezzled.“The fresh spell of snowfall which started Sunday night continued intermittently the entire day putting locals into trouble. If this road is not cleared within a day, it may lead to a food shortage,” he feared.

The resident said that over 50 villages were using Torghar Sari Kohani road to reach Gawa - Judbah artery and then to Judbah but had been stranded for the last week.Another local, Maulana Abdul Jabbar, demanded of the government to clear the road to avoid a severe shortage of food and other essential commodities in the area.The division received the heavy downpour intermittently the entire day on Monday.