Four robbers arrested, arms recovered

NOWSHERA: The police here on Sunday arrested four robbers, including a proclaimed offender, and recovered arms from their possession, sources said.

The sources said that acting on a tip-off, the cops from the Jalozai Police Station conducted a raid in which they arrested two accused, who had recently committed a robbery.

The arrested accused were identified as Saleem Khan and his accomplice Irfan hailing from Swabi.

However, during investigation it transpired that Irfan’s real name was Zeeshan and he was wanted by the Kalu Khan Police Station in connection with a murder case registered against him in 2020. He had been declared a proclaimed offender and had gone into hiding.

The police later arrested two more accomplices of the accused on the basis of information provided by Saleem Khan and Zeeshan.

The two other accused were identified as Zahid Ali and Imran were also arrested later. The police also recovered arms from them.