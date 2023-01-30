Quake jolts Islamabad, parts of country

ISLAMABAD: An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolted Islamabad and other parts of the country on Sunday afternoon.
Talking to APP, a Senior Meteorologist of National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC), Islamabad, Sabir Khan said that the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded at 6.3. The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded in neighboring Tajikistan at a depth of 150 kilometers.
There were no reports of any damage from the earthquake as tremors were felt in other cities of Punjab as well.
The earthquake created panic among the residents of the twin cities as people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.
KARACHI: An assistant sub-inspector was martyred and a station house officer remained unhurt in a firing incident in...
JERUSALEM: Israeli forces on Sunday prepared for the demolition of the east Jerusalem family home of a Palestinian man...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has taken a range of legislative, policy and institutional steps to advance the human rights...
JEDDAH: Driver Tharaa Ali takes her seat at the helm of a high-speed train ferrying pilgrims to Makkah, a beneficiary...
MUMBAI: India’s rising tide of Hindu nationalism is an affront to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, his great-grandson...
ABU DHABI: After three days of heavy rains, temperatures in the UAE have dipped to its lowest this winter. The...
Comments