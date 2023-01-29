Quadruplets joy! Woman gives birth to 4 babies in Islamabad

Islamabad : A young woman gave birth to quadruplets in the federal capital’s private hospital, the spokesperson for the health institute confirmed.

“All four babies – one baby girl and three baby boys and the mother are safe and sound. The joy of family had no bounds after they received the news of her giving birth to four children,” he said talking to this agency.

He said that the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital treated this complex case by cesarean section.

He said that the parents are pleased and grateful to Allah Almighty and the hospital team for the careful treatment of the case. Head of the Obstetrics and Gynae Department Prof. Dr. Bushra Kant congratulated and appreciated her dedicated team of doctors, nurses, and support staff for handling the delivery case successfully.

Imran Ali Ghouri, head of the hospital’s Communications section, said that Obstetrics and Gynae Department is functioning with a state-of-the-art facility where such cases as well as other complex pregnancy and delivery cases are regularly treated with a high success rate. He added that the hospital provides comprehensive healthcare to all, especially mother and child care, following international quality standards.